KBC Group NV Invests $275,000 in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seacor by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Seacor during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacor during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seacor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacor during the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CKH opened at $41.50 on Friday. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $43.73. The stock has a market cap of $850.71 million, a PE ratio of 79.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average of $39.66.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Seacor had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

