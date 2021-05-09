KBC Group NV Increases Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 108.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,053 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,146 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 18.6% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 64.90%.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

