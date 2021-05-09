Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.42. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $151.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.18 million. On average, analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BVH opened at $18.19 on Friday. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $351.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

