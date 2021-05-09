Sonim Technologies (SONM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Sonim Technologies to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 48.77% and a negative return on equity of 106.80%. On average, analysts expect Sonim Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SONM stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Sonim Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SONM. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $1,920,734.40. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

