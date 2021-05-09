Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$248.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.20 million.

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$34.65 on Friday. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$12.29 and a 12 month high of C$35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZZZ. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.86.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,939,292.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

