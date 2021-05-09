Canaccord Genuity Raises SIG (LON:SHI) Price Target to GBX 45

SIG (LON:SHI) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 45 ($0.59) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) target price on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, SIG currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 36 ($0.47).

LON SHI opened at GBX 53 ($0.69) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 34.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73. The company has a market cap of £626.23 million and a PE ratio of -3.31. SIG has a 1 year low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 54.31 ($0.71).

In other SIG news, insider Steve Francis sold 49,257 shares of SIG stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £19,702.80 ($25,741.83).

About SIG

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and doorsets, and floor coverings.

