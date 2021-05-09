8,304 Shares in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,304 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPD. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPD opened at $75.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.48. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPD. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

In related news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,938 shares of company stock worth $1,006,985. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

