Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 230 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 173.14 ($2.26).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 141.82 ($1.85) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The stock has a market cap of £39.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 134.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Analyst Recommendations for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

