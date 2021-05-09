Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 230 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 173.14 ($2.26).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 141.82 ($1.85) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The stock has a market cap of £39.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 134.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

