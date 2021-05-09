First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 15.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,174,000 after acquiring an additional 25,302 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. 37.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCBC. TheStreet raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $30.81 on Friday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60. The company has a market cap of $543.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.57.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

