Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€121.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €100.94 ($118.75).

FRA ZAL opened at €86.68 ($101.98) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €87.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €88.05. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

