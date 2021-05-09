Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SBRCY opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41. Sberbank of Russia has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $17.28.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Sberbank of Russia had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 16.33%.

Sberbank of Russia Company Profile

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Sberbank of Russia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sberbank of Russia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.