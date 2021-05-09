Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SBRCY opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41. Sberbank of Russia has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $17.28.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Sberbank of Russia had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 16.33%.

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products.

