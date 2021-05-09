Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SDXAY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sodexo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Shares of SDXAY opened at $20.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $20.96.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.