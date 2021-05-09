St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

STJPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $18.25 on Friday. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

