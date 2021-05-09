Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €170.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €165.11 ($194.25).

FRA HNR1 opened at €152.75 ($179.71) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €155.03 and a 200-day moving average of €141.66.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

