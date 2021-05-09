Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €99.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €99.00 ($116.47) target price from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.73 ($118.51).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €95.92 ($112.85) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €95.81 and its 200 day moving average price is €90.20. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

