Strs Ohio Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 96.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735,039 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

In related news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

