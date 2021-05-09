Strs Ohio Acquires 4,400 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Appian by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Appian by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Appian during the first quarter worth $33,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.25.

In other news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

APPN opened at $88.27 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.38.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

