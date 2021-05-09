Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 4,927 Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Coherent by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Coherent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $259.30 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $270.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COHR. Barclays upgraded shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.13.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

