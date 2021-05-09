64,091 Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 64,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $55,309,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,444 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,314 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $26,230,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $19.56 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

