Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 72,102 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,530.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $4,765,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 523,232 shares of company stock valued at $20,066,948. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SKX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $53.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.