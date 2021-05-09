Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CFO Sells $1,567,500.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $1,567,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frank M. Svoboda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,544,100.00.

GL opened at $105.99 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.75 and a 12 month high of $106.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

