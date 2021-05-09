Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Simmons downgraded shares of Persimmon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upgraded Persimmon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.00.

PSMMY opened at $91.60 on Wednesday. Persimmon has a 12-month low of $49.21 and a 12-month high of $91.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

