Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $53.73. The firm has a market cap of $628.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.72.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.84) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,200,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

