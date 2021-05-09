Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of MTOR opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34. Meritor has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritor will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Meritor during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Meritor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meritor during the first quarter worth about $396,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Meritor by 17.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Meritor by 18.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 56,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

