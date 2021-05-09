Strs Ohio Has $1.16 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 14,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 91,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THO. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Thor Industries stock opened at $145.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.43 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

