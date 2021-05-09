Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of ArcBest worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 29,805 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCB has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their price target on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.46.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $90.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In related news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

