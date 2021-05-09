Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,581 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 58,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.12.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,524.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

