Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $740,000 in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 114.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 25,394 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $551.06 million, a PE ratio of -26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $61,040.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,237.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $62,692.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,370.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $207,349. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

