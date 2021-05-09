Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 110.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $183.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.05.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

