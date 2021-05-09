Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.21% of West Bancorporation worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

WTBA stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $453.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.97. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

