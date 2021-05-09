HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Diginex stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59. Diginex has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $210.09 million, a PE ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Diginex alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Diginex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Diginex in the first quarter worth $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diginex in the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diginex in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Diginex in the 4th quarter worth $4,469,000. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Diginex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diginex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.