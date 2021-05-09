Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). On average, analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ TSHA opened at $21.20 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
