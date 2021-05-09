Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). On average, analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $21.20 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSHA shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.92.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

