Darling Ingredients (DAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Darling Ingredients to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DAR opened at $72.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.06.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

