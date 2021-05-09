Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) CEO Sells $2,179,000.00 in Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $2,179,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,437,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alkermes stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALKS. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $37,688,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 527.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,618,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,819,000 after purchasing an additional 700,898 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $10,553,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth about $8,660,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

