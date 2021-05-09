Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CEO Travis D. Stice Sells 20,000 Shares

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $88.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.13.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

