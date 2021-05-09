Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 67,319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,072,267 shares.The stock last traded at $110.91 and had previously closed at $110.21.

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.25. The company has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 34,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

