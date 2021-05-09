Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Gap Down to $55.76

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.76, but opened at $52.75. Moelis & Company shares last traded at $53.52, with a volume of 2,136 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.24%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 800 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $45,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 17,020 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $903,421.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at $920,566.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,142 shares of company stock worth $33,068,581 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.