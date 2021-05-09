Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.05

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$14.05 and last traded at C$14.05, with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.97.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

