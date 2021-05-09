New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Franklin Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after purchasing an additional 34,145 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FELE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $86.91 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

In related news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,783.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

