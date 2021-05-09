New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires Shares of 12,807 ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of ModivCare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in ModivCare during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $745,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $150.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ModivCare Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.34 and a 1-year high of $184.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

