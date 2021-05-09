New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLCE shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $85.59.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The Children’s Place’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

