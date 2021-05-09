New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,800 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $71.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.64.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

