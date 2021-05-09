New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Agilysys worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Agilysys stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.42. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $64.09.

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $452,000.00. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

