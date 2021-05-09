Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 843 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.54% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,975,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,480,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 29,926 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,389,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,020,000.

Shares of RLY stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38.

