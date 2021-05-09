Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VSTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CL King lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Aegis boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

