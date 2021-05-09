Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stake Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $104,403.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,926.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,160 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNTX stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

