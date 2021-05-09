Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 170 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 23.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,784,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Chemed by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Chemed by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHE stock opened at $489.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $468.23 and a 200-day moving average of $489.42. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $417.41 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. Analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total value of $1,432,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,069,052.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

