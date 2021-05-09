Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CureVac were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in CureVac by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CureVac by 565.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CureVac alerts:

CVAC opened at $100.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.34. CureVac has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $151.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CureVac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on CureVac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CureVac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.