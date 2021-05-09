Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 13,069 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,069 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Copart by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Copart by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRT opened at $124.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.69 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 in the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

