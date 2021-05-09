Private Advisor Group LLC Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6,426.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,830,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLT opened at $285.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.40 and a 200 day moving average of $269.63. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.60 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

